CORONAVIRUS NEWS : Va. COVID-19 boosters update | DC concert venues tighten vaccine policy | How many vaccinated in DMV? | Local interactive transmission maps
Home » Virginia News » Driver charged after crash…

Driver charged after crash that killed Virginia brothers

The Associated Press

August 20, 2021, 8:16 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. — A Virginia man has been charged with aggravated involuntary manslaughter in a crash that killed two brothers in March.

The Free Lance-Star reports that a Spotsylvania grand jury indicted 19-year-old Dylan Andres Abernathy of Spotsylvania on six charges, including driving under the influence and the two manslaughter charges.

According to police and court documents Abernathy lost control of a Toyota Highlander and hit a tree.

The vehicle caught fire and Javontae and Jaquan Bundy died at the scene.

Abernathy and two others were seriously injured. Court records allege that Abernathy was intoxicated and an open container of alcohol was found inside the vehicle after the crash. Abernathy was arrested Wednesday and has been released.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Crime News | Latest News | Local News | Virginia News

New cyber executive order a 'necessary shock to the system,' NIST says

Agencies get another tool for recruiting and hiring student interns, OPM says

IT asset management helping VA, USCIS tackle technical debt

Navy will likely counsel vaccine-resisting sailors before moving to punitive actions

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up