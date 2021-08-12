Assistant chief picked to be Portsmouth’s new police chief

Portsmouth’s assistant police chief has been selected for the department’s top job.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth’s assistant police chief has been selected for the department’s top job.

The Virginian-Pilot reports that City Manager Angel Jones chose Renado Prince over two other finalists.

Prince has been with the department since 2018, but he has 38 years of law enforcement experience, mostly in North Carolina. He is also a retired Air Force veteran.

The last two chiefs were forced out of the post.

Former Chief Tonya Chapman says she was forced to resign after she tried to modernize Portsmouth’s police culture.

Angela Greene, who replaced Chapman, was fired last year on the same day a judge dismissed felony charges police filed against state Sen. Louise Lucas and 18 others after a Confederate monument protest.

