CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Back-to-school plans in DC region | Va. mandates masks in schools | DC-area hospitals avoid COVID-19 crush | Local vaccination numbers | Tracking local COVID-19 transmission
Home » Virginia News » Assistant chief picked to…

Assistant chief picked to be Portsmouth’s new police chief

The Associated Press

August 12, 2021, 3:52 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth’s assistant police chief has been selected for the department’s top job.

The Virginian-Pilot reports that City Manager Angel Jones chose Renado Prince over two other finalists.

Prince has been with the department since 2018, but he has 38 years of law enforcement experience, mostly in North Carolina. He is also a retired Air Force veteran.

The last two chiefs were forced out of the post.

Former Chief Tonya Chapman says she was forced to resign after she tried to modernize Portsmouth’s police culture.

Angela Greene, who replaced Chapman, was fired last year on the same day a judge dismissed felony charges police filed against state Sen. Louise Lucas and 18 others after a Confederate monument protest.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | Local News | Virginia News

Tags:

portsmouth

CBP CIO says agency ahead of schedule migrating apps to the cloud

Federal retirement leaps from June to July, processing time hits a peak

New court rulings raise bar for evidence needed to fire VA employees

Coast Guard, National Guard will follow DoD in mandating vaccines

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up