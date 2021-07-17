Coronavirus News: Smithsonian to end timed-entry passes | Va. to spend funds for universal broadband | 500 days of tracking COVID | Vaccination numbers in DMV
Virginia Tech says it was targeted in 2 recent cyberattacks

The Associated Press

July 17, 2021, 2:45 PM

BLACKSBURG, Va. — Virginia Tech says it was targeted in two recent cyberattacks but feels confident no data was stolen.

A spokesman for the Blacksburg university told the Roanoke Times Friday a few of the school’s units used Kaseya. That U.S. software company was exploited in early July in a massive ransomware attack that snarled businesses around the world.

In a separate attack on Virginia Tech in May, the spokesman says encryption data was used to attack a university server.

