Virginia police offer $10K reward in 10-year-old murder case

The Associated Press

July 22, 2021, 3:55 PM

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — A Virginia police department is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in a 10-year-old murder case.

Lynchburg police announced the reward regarding the case of Jeffrey Rhoden in a news release on Wednesday.

Just after 10 p.m. on Aug. 1, 2011, police responding to a report of a malicious wounding found a man at an intersection with a gunshot wound.

The 41-year-old Rhoden was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital, where he died of his wound.

Lynchburg police say they have reopened the case and detectives are seeking information from the community.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

