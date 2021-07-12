Virginia Lottery: Some 2,000 self-serve machines are down

The Virginia Lottery confirmed some of its self-service vending machines are temporarily out of order.

Lottery spokesman John Hagerty told WTOP that some 2,000 machines have been affected by a problem with a routine download. The Virginia Lottery is currently working with the vendor to get the machines back up as soon as possible.

Haggerty says this has not affected lottery sales at the majority of its retailers.

There are more than 53,000 licensed retailers across the state and many stores have self-serve vending machines, along with sell-and-redeem tickets at the counter. Those activities are not affected.

There’s no timeline on when the machines will be functional again.