Virginia lawmakers set for special session Monday

The Associated Press

July 31, 2021, 8:43 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Lawmakers are set to convene in Richmond for a short special session to elect judges and allocate Virginia’s $4.3 billion share of the latest federal coronavirus relief bill.

The sweeping relief bill President Joe Biden signed into law in March directed $350 billion in aid to state, local and tribal governments. It’s intended to help meet pandemic response needs and bolster the economy.

Gov. Ralph Northam worked with fellow Democratic legislative leaders to craft the proposal that will be taken up. That’s drawn the ire of Republicans, who say it shows a lack of transparency to decide behind closed doors how to use such a huge influx of taxpayer money.

