Removal of George Rogers Clark statue on U.Va.’s campus begins Sunday

The process to remove the statue of George Rogers Clark on the University of Virginia’s campus began Sunday.

The removal is expected to take several days and will be carried out by the same contractor who removed several controversial Charlottesville statues on Saturday — including the statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee that sparked the deadly Unite the Right rally in 2017.

The statue’s depiction of Native Americans led to calls for its removal.

The university said its Racial Equity Task Force, which was developed following the killing of George Floyd, recommended the statue’s removal. The school’s Board of Visitors approved the recommendation last September.

“This moment offers us a unique opportunity to take actions that will leave a lasting and positive impact on the university that we all love,” UVA President Jim Ryan said during a Board of Visitors meeting back in September.

He described the recommendations as “actions that will make this place more clearly and obviously welcome and open to all.”

The statue will go into storage while the university works with a committee to find a new location for it.