Coronavirus News: Getting a vaccine protects everyone | New surge has younger patients in Spain's hospitals | Mask or no mask in public? | Track the region's vaccine rollout
Home » Virginia News » Removal of George Rogers…

Removal of George Rogers Clark statue on U.Va.’s campus begins Sunday

Acacia James | ajames@wtop.com

July 11, 2021, 5:44 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The process to remove the statue of George Rogers Clark on the University of Virginia’s campus began Sunday.

The removal is expected to take several days and will be carried out by the same contractor who removed several controversial Charlottesville statues on Saturday — including the statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee that sparked the deadly Unite the Right rally in 2017.

The statue’s depiction of Native Americans led to calls for its removal.

The university said its Racial Equity Task Force, which was developed following the killing of George Floyd, recommended the statue’s removal. The school’s Board of Visitors approved the recommendation last September.

“This moment offers us a unique opportunity to take actions that will leave a lasting and positive impact on the university that we all love,” UVA President Jim Ryan said during a Board of Visitors meeting back in September.

He described the recommendations as “actions that will make this place more clearly and obviously welcome and open to all.”

The statue will go into storage while the university works with a committee to find a new location for it.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

NGA looks to test drive commercial space capabilities with new agreement scheme

Navy pauses work with CGI on troubled contract writing system

Federal retirement picks up in first half of 2021, but OPM still takes 2-plus months to process

Few VA employees easily navigating new EHR after training, months of use, auditors say

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up