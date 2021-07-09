Coronavirus News: Mask policy in gov't buildings update | Federal prisoners face uncertain future | Pfizer to seek OK for 3rd dose | Track the DC area's vaccine rollout
Home » Virginia News » Police: Man dies in…

Police: Man dies in crash after fleeing traffic stop

The Associated Press

July 9, 2021, 11:45 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HENRICO, Va. (AP) — Henrico County police say a man who fled a traffic stop is dead after a police pursuit ended in a crash.

News outlets report that it happened Wednesday after a police officer observed a traffic violation and stopped Christopher Seay.

Police say Seay stopped but could not produce his identification and instead gave the officer fake information. The officer asked Seay to turn off his Jeep Grand Cherokee, but police said he fled.

The officer pursued Seay for about a mile before police said Seay collided with a sedan as he ran a red light and was ejected.

Seay was taken to a hospital, where he later died. The driver of the other vehicle suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | Local News | Virginia News

Contracting officers, grant managers on the frontlines of White House’s Made in America initiative

Federal retirement picks up in first half of 2021, but OPM still takes 2+ months to process

TSP changes, retirement help for former seasonal feds and other bills to watch

Few VA employees easily navigating new EHR after training, months of use, auditors say

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up