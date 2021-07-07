Coronavirus News: Mask policy in gov't buildings update | Federal prisoners face uncertain future | Pfizer to seek OK for 3rd dose | Track the DC area's vaccine rollout
Home » Virginia News » Police ID Virginia residents…

Police ID Virginia residents who died in Massachusetts crash

The Associated Press

July 7, 2021, 10:54 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — State police have released the identities of two Virginia residents who died in a car crash in Massachusetts on the July Fourth holiday.

The victims of Sunday’s crash in New Bedford were 38-year-old Bryan Crow and 35-year-old Sally Moreland, both of Newport News, Virginia.

Police say the car was heading north on Route 140 at about 7:45 p.m. when it left the highway and struck a guardrail before entering the median and hitting a tree.

Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene. The crash remains under investigation but police believe speed was a factor.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Local News | Virginia News

Federal retirement picks up in first half of 2021, but OPM still takes 2+ months to process

A look into the secret world of the Space Rapid Capabilities Office

Contracting officers, grant managers on the frontlines of White House’s Made in America initiative

DoD requesting large fund transfer after uncertain year caused by pandemic

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up