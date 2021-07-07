Police ID Virginia residents who died in Massachusetts crash

State police have released the identities of two Virginia residents who died in a car crash in Massachusetts on the July Fourth holiday.

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — State police have released the identities of two Virginia residents who died in a car crash in Massachusetts on the July Fourth holiday.

The victims of Sunday’s crash in New Bedford were 38-year-old Bryan Crow and 35-year-old Sally Moreland, both of Newport News, Virginia.

Police say the car was heading north on Route 140 at about 7:45 p.m. when it left the highway and struck a guardrail before entering the median and hitting a tree.

Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene. The crash remains under investigation but police believe speed was a factor.

