Northam pardons man imprisoned for drive-by shooting

The Associated Press

July 21, 2021, 8:32 AM

NORFOLK, Va. — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has pardoned a man who served 22 years in prison for a role in a drive-by shooting in which testimony indicated he wasn’t involved.

The Virginian-Pilot reports Bobbie Morman Jr. was 18 when he was arrested in the August 1993 shooting and was convicted in a jury trial.

Eyewitnesses identified him as one of the people in the car, although the men who were in the suspect vehicle testified that Morman was not among them.

Another man who was never interviewed by police testified at the trial that he had committed the crime.

