Edwards Virginia Smokehouse to be sold to Missouri company

The Associated Press

July 8, 2021, 8:27 AM

NORFOLK, Va. — Edwards Virginia Smokehouse says it will be sold to Missouri-based Burgers’ Smokehouse, ending a 95-year run for the family business known for its specialty hams.

The Virginian-Pilot reports Burgers’ Smokehouse will pay Edwards Virginia Smokehouse for use of Edwards’ trademark and recipes. Sam Edwards III, president of Edwards Virginia Smokehouse, says the agreement includes a noncompeting clause preventing Edwards from making country ham, bacon and sausage for four years.

Steven Burger, CEO of Burgers’ Smokehouse, says the deal, which was announced on Tuesday, is expected to close on Aug. 31.

