Coast Guard: Search for missing helicopter suspended

The Associated Press

July 22, 2021, 4:00 PM

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard has suspended its search along the North Carolina coast for a helicopter with two men aboard that disappeared near Albemarle Sound during a flight from Virginia.

The search was suspended Wednesday after Coast Guard personnel and partner agencies searched a combined area of 3,303 miles over 38 hours.

A concerned friend notified the Coast Guard Sector North Carolina command center that they lost communication with the helicopter Monday evening.

The Coast Guard says the two unidentified men left Mecklenburg Brunswick Regional Airport and were heading for the Dare County Regional Airport.

Sector North Carolina Chief of Response Cmdr. Corrie Sergent says suspending a search is one of the hardest decisions they make.

