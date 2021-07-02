CORONAVIRUS NEWS: How to protect kids from the delta variant | Will one dose of a two-dose vaccine protect me? | Track the DC region's vaccine progress
2 men charged in Chantilly parking lot shooting

Julie Gallagher | jgallagher@wtop.com

July 1, 2021, 10:06 PM

Two men have been charged in the death of a man who was found shot in a Chantilly, Virginia, parking lot in May.

Rigoberto Rodriguez Hernandez, 43, of Sterling, and Wilson Navarro Escobar, 29, of Sterling, were charged Thursday with second-degree murder and the use of a firearm in the commission of felony. Both men have been in custody for other charges since May, Fairfax County police said.

Brian Constanza Campos, 26, of Herndon, was found dead in a parking lot on the 4300 block of Chantilly Shopping Center Drive at 4:50 a.m. on May 7.

Police said another related shooting occurred at the same parking lot at 1 a.m. the morning of May 7, before Constanza Campos’ death. No one was injured in the first shooting and it was not immediately reported, police said.

Detectives from the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office arrested Navarro Escobar on May 8 for unrelated charges and found a gun in his possession.

On May 13, Rodriguez Hernandez was arrested for the 1 a.m. shooting that happened before Constanza Campos’ death. He was charged with malicious wounding, discharging a firearm in a public place and brandishing a firearm.

Detectives then connected both men to the fatal shooting of Constanza Campos through “additional interviews and investigation methods.”

Police are still asking for witnesses to come forward. Tips can be submitted to Crime Solvers online or by phone at 1-866-411-TIPS.

