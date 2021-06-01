CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: More work needed to make next holiday safer | Are employers getting 'safe to return' messaging right? | Region's vaccine progress
Home » Virginia News » Violent crash, fire shuts…

Violent crash, fire shuts down southbound I-95 near Dale City

Rick Massimo | rmassimo@wtop.com

June 1, 2021, 3:28 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The southbound lanes of Interstate 95 were completely blocked Tuesday afternoon after a multiple-vehicle crash and fire between Dale City and Dumfries, Virginia.

WTOP traffic reporter Dave Dildine said the crash, which happened at about 2:30 p.m., involved several vehicles, and a tractor-trailer and one other vehicle “were burned to the ground.”

The fires — “plural,” Dildine emphasized — are out and one lane is getting by intermittently on the right as of 3:20 p.m., but it’s being closed sporadically as cleanup equipment is getting to the scene.

The northbound lanes are still open, but rubbernecking delays are building up.

The Express Lanes were closed for the landing of a Medevac helicopter, which has since taken off. Those lanes are still slow, Dildine said.

“Take yourself off the main line as soon as possible,” Dildine said. “You can’t go any farther south than exit 156, and you don’t want to.”

Route 1 as an alternative is “not an original idea,” he added, and is starting to fill up with bailout traffic.

WTOP Traffic

This is a developing story. Stick with WTOP for updates.

Rick Massimo

Rick Massimo came to WTOP, and to Washington, in 2012 after having lived in Providence, R.I., since he was a child. He went to George Washington University as an undergraduate and is regularly surprised at the changes to the city since that faraway time.

Related News

Recommended

Tags:

I-95 crash

Pentagon wants to use its biggest IT program to test 'colorless' software appropriation

Pentagon to continue court fight over JEDI Cloud contract

IRS chips away at legacy IT, gets IT modernization boost in Biden budget

USPS sends first RIF notices to non-union employees, seeks to raise mail prices above inflation

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up