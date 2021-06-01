Violent crash, fire shuts down southbound I-95 near Dale City

The southbound lanes of Interstate 95 were completely blocked Tuesday afternoon by a multiple-vehicle crash and fire between Dale City and Dumfries, Virginia.

WTOP traffic reporter Dave Dildine said the crash, which happened at about 2:30 p.m., involved several vehicles, and a tractor-trailer and one other vehicle “were burned to the ground.”

The fires — “plural,” Dildine emphasized — are out and one lane is getting by intermittently on the right as of 3:20 p.m., but it’s being closed sporadically as cleanup equipment is getting to the scene.

The northbound lanes are still open, but rubbernecking delays are building up.

The Express Lanes were closed for the landing of a Medevac helicopter, which has since taken off. Those lanes are still slow, Dildine said.

“Take yourself off the main line as soon as possible,” Dildine said. “You can’t go any farther south than exit 156, and you don’t want to.”

Route 1 as an alternative is “not an original idea,” he added, and is starting to fill up with bailout traffic.

Violent crash on I-95 in Dale City. The southbound lanes of the interstate are closed. The @VAExpressLanes stopped for medevac. Stay with 103.5 FM. pic.twitter.com/J6ulfWltRh — Dave Dildine (@DildineWTOP) June 1, 2021

WTOP Traffic

This is a developing story. Stick with WTOP for updates.