CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Most deaths now among unvaccinated | Fauci: 'It's almost like it's going to be two Americas' | Track the DC region's vaccine progress
Home » Virginia News » Northam appoints Virginia's first…

Northam appoints Virginia’s first Children’s Ombudsman

The Associated Press

June 25, 2021, 4:30 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Gov. Ralph Northam has appointed an attorney to serve as Virginia’s first director of a recently created child-advocacy agency.

Northam’s office announced Thursday that Eric Reynolds will assume the role of director of the Office of the Children’s Ombudsman later this month.

The office was established last year to serve as a mechanism for reporting concerns about the treatment of children in Virginia’s foster care system.

According to a biography provided by Northam’s office, Reynolds has worked as an attorney for a number of state agencies, including serving as legal counsel for the Department of Social Services and the Office of Children’s Services

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | Virginia News

Long-awaited federal employee whistleblower protections advance in key House committee

Cyber EO's software 'ingredients' initiative moves toward initial publication

Biden creates sweeping diversity and inclusion initiative through new executive order

USPS still expects 'modest growth' for small packages as it proposes slower delivery

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up