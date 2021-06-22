CORONAVIRUS: Va. pharmacies expand hours | 70% over 30 vaccinated | COVID-19's delta variant | Pandemic shifts space priorities | Area vaccination numbers
Hostage standoff in Luray, Va., ends with officers fatally shooting man

Julie Gallagher | jgallagher@wtop.com

June 22, 2021, 8:16 PM

A hostage standoff in Luray, Virginia, ended with officers fatally shooting the man who was holding two people inside a convenience store.

Virginia State Police said that around noon, their troopers — along with officers from the Luray Police Department, Shenandoah Police Department, Page County Sherriff’s Office and U.S. Park Police — responded to an armed hostage situation inside a convenience store in the 500 block of West Main Street.

Officers used a loudspeaker to communicate with suspect, who has not yet been identified. Authorities said he repeatedly refused to put down his weapon and exit the building. At one point, he allegedly stepped to the front of the store and opened the door, but then went back inside.

At approximately 1:15 p.m., authorities said, the suspect exited the front of the store with a gun pointed at law enforcement. The suspect was shot and pronounced dead at the scene.

The two hostages were not injured.

A trooper involved in the shooting, state police said, has been placed on administrative leave while an investigation is underway.

