CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: New cases at lowest levels since June | Testing value shrinks as shots beat back virus | DC region's vaccine progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Home » Virginia News » Upgrades to Va.'s unemployment…

Upgrades to Va.’s unemployment system aim to expedite disputed claims

Kristi King | kking@wtop.com

May 18, 2021, 8:20 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Hundreds of new staffers — and upgrades to customer-service technology — are expected to help Virginia’s unemployment insurance system expedite the adjudication of questionable claims.

The Virginia Employment Commission is investing $20 million in the state’s 41-year-old benefits system, which had begun a major modernization project before it was slowed down by pandemic demands.

Executive Directive 16 requires the agency to add 300 new adjudication staffers and fully modernize the commonwealth’s unemployment insurance system by October. The goal is to have 20,000 unemployment claims processed every week by July 31, compared with the 5,700 being resolved weekly now.

Federal law requires claims flagged for potential ineligibility or fraud to be adjudicated before potentially proceeding with payment. Most individuals involved in the adjudication process are ultimately denied benefits.

Since the pandemic started, Virginia’s unemployment insurance (UI) system has helped more than 1.3 million people receive $12.9 billion in benefits, according to a statement from the governor’s office.

“Approximately 85 percent of Virginia applicants receive unemployment benefits within the first 21 days, making Virginia sixth in the nation — and first in the Mid-Atlantic region — for delivering unemployment benefits to eligible individuals,” the statement said.

Kristi King

Kristi King is a veteran reporter who has been working in the WTOP newsroom since 1990. She covers everything from breaking news to consumer concerns and the latest medical developments.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | Local News | Virginia News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

DoD wants to pay more attention to weapon sustainment, seeing successes in new acquisition polices

Army Futures Command preparing to evolve human, technological dynamics for hybrid workforce

With a backlog of 500,000 records requests, NARA asks DoD for help

‘Diplomacy is a dangerous occupation.’ State Department adds 71 names to memorial wall

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up