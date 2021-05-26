Settlement OK’d in lawsuit over slow unemployment claims

A federal judge has approved a settlement in a lawsuit focused on a beleaguered part of Virginia’s unemployment system.

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A federal judge has approved a settlement in a lawsuit focused on a beleaguered part of Virginia’s unemployment system.

U.S. District Judge Henry Hudson approved the settlement Tuesday.

The suit was filed last month on behalf of five women who alleged “gross failures” to provide needed help as required by law amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The judge’s order directs the Virginia Employment Commission to increase the number of unemployment insurance claims adjudicated each week. It also says that the agency shall “substantially resolve” at least 95% of unpaid claims awaiting adjudication by Labor Day.

