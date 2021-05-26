MEMORIAL DAY: ‘Run for the Wall’ kicks off holiday motorcycle rides | What's safe to do this weekend? | Memorial Day Concert FAQ | What's open, what's closed | Beach guide
Settlement OK’d in lawsuit over slow unemployment claims

The Associated Press

May 26, 2021, 10:21 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A federal judge has approved a settlement in a lawsuit focused on a beleaguered part of Virginia’s unemployment system.

U.S. District Judge Henry Hudson approved the settlement Tuesday.

The suit was filed last month on behalf of five women who alleged “gross failures” to provide needed help as required by law amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The judge’s order directs the Virginia Employment Commission to increase the number of unemployment insurance claims adjudicated each week. It also says that the agency shall “substantially resolve” at least 95% of unpaid claims awaiting adjudication by Labor Day.

