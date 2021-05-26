Police: 4 killed, 3 hurt in crash on I-95 in Virginia

Virginia State Police say four people were killed and three others injured in a crash early Wednesday on Interstate 95.

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia State Police say four people were killed and three others injured in a crash early Wednesday on Interstate 95.

Police say the crash happened at the Route 301 overpass in Henrico County. Police say a northbound sedan ran off the road and hit the guardrail along the median.

The sedan then hit a southbound Tesla, which hit a van that was part of an active highway work zone. All five people in the sedan were thrown from the vehicle and police say four of them died on the scene.

One was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. The two people in the Tesla were taken to a hospital with injuries. No highway workers were injured in the crash.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.