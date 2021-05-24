MEMORIAL DAY: Opera star to perform at national concert | Tips on holiday car shopping | Weekend weather outlook | What's open, what's closed | Beach Guide
Home » Virginia News » Lifeguards pull dozens from…

Lifeguards pull dozens from rip currents in Virginia Beach

The Associated Press

May 24, 2021, 9:40 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Lifeguards on Virginia’s coast have rescued dozens of people from dangerous rip currents.

WAVY TV reports that more than 75 people were pulled from the water along Virginia Beach’s oceanfront on Sunday.

Chief Tom Gill, of the Virginia Beach Lifesaving Service, said it was an usually busy weekend for May. He said a total of 260 people were pulled out last summer.

A storm over the Atlantic prompted a high-risk warning for rip currents along the Virginia and North Carolina coasts. Red flags popping up along many Hampton Roads beaches.

Gill urged people to talk to lifeguards if they see a red flag on the beach.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | Local News | Virginia News

OPM reshuffles senior leaders, elevates diversity and inclusion office

Cleaning up hazardous chemicals, unexploded munitions from military bases not likely to wrap up soon

Industry urges DCSA to accelerate security clearance transformation efforts

VA's unreliable infrastructure estimates raise more questions about EHR's cost

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up