CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Economic recovery post-COVID in DC | COVID-19 vaccine protection | Virginia to ease social gathering limits | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Virginia News » W&M mistakenly sends 'congratulations'…

W&M mistakenly sends ‘congratulations’ to 350 students

The Associated Press

April 16, 2021, 12:14 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — William & Mary has mistakenly sent out a message of congratulations to about 350 high school students who had applied to the prestigious school in Virginia.

The school in Williamsburg said Thursday that the emails were not official letters of acceptance.

Rather, they were messages signed by the school’s Public Policy Program and sent by the Office of Undergraduate Admission to applicants who had showed interest in majoring in public policy.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported Thursday that the applicants had already been rejected or waitlisted.

The university notified the students and corrected the mistake the next day. A school spokeswoman called it a “process error.”

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

House debates two sets of changes designed to improve VA accountability office

Here’s what 3 USPS nominees face if confirmed to serve on agency board

Defense Health Program facing $1.8B budget shortfall for 2021

Data gathering for Veterans Affairs investigations is an ‘iterative process’

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up