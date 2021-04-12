CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: All Virginians 16 and up now eligible for shots | More states could see surge like Michigan | DC region's vaccine progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Virginia State Fair plans comeback this fall

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

April 12, 2021, 9:41 AM

Don’t worry about being too short to ride.

The Virginia State Fair — which was sidelined in 2020 because of the pandemic — plans to be back this year on a run from Sept. 24 to Oct. 3 at the Meadow Event Park in Caroline County.

Ticket prices for the 2021 event will be posted in late spring. In general, prices vary by age and range from $10 to $15 per person for gate admissions, according to the event’s website.

The organization said to be on the lookout for deals from its Facebook account.

General hours range from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Hours may vary between weekdays and weekends.

More information is available on the state fair’s website.

Will Vitka

William Vitka is a Digital Editor and reporter for WTOP.com. He's been in the news industry for over a decade. Before joining WTOP, he worked for CBS News, Stuff Magazine, The New York Post and wrote a variety of books—about a dozen of them, with more to come.

