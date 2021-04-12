Virginia State Fair plans comeback this fall

The Virginia State Fair — which was sidelined in 2020 because of the pandemic — plans to be back this year on a run from Sept. 24 to Oct. 3 at the Meadow Event Park in Caroline County.

Don’t worry about being too short to ride.

Ticket prices for the 2021 event will be posted in late spring. In general, prices vary by age and range from $10 to $15 per person for gate admissions, according to the event’s website.

The organization said to be on the lookout for deals from its Facebook account.

General hours range from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Hours may vary between weekdays and weekends.

More information is available on the state fair’s website.