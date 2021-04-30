CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: A child's experience with vaccine trial | Va. schools on CDC guidance | DC offers walk-up vaccines for teens | DC region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Virginia public works employee killed by falling tree limb

The Associated Press

April 30, 2021, 4:30 PM

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — A Virginia public works employee was killed when a falling tree limb struck the worker while on the job.

The City of Harrisonburg said in a statement that the Parks and Recreation employee was working alongside a public utility staffer at Riven Rock Park on Friday when the accident happened.

Officials said the other worker called 911 and attempted to give the victim medical aid, but the employee didn’t survive.

The worker wasn’t identified and an exact cause of death wasn’t immediately given.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

