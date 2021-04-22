Northam to again roll back COVID-related restrictions

Restaurants, dining establishments, and other venues can use bar seating only if there is six feet between patrons. A previous version of the order said bar seats and other “congregating areas” of restaurants had to be closed.

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has rolled back restrictions on bar seating that have been in place since the start of the pandemic. The Virginian-Pilot reported that changes were contained in an amended executive order signed Wednesday. The order says restaurants, dining establishments, and other venues can use bar seating only if there is six feet between patrons. The previous version of the order said bar seats and other “congregating areas” of restaurants had to be closed. Dining and drinking establishments must keep up other precautions, like regular cleaning and distancing tables.

