National Park Service announces safety measures for GW Parkway

The National Park Service has announced new measures to make the George Washington Memorial Parkway safer for drivers, walkers and cyclists.

The improvements are being made along the southern section of the parkway, between Alexandria and Mount Vernon, Virginia.

The new measures include re-stripping the roadway and increasing visibility by making lane markings more pronounced and removing vegetation.

On the parkway between Tulane Drive and Stratford Lane, the National Park Service will change markings so that there will be three travel lanes — two going northbound, one southbound and one turn lane.

The National Park Service said these interim improvements are based on extensive public input, coordination with stakeholders and expert analysis of crash data and traffic modeling.

Some of the work will get underway this year.