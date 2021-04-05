CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Nats Park worker tests positive | Anxiety over returning to offices | DC region's vaccine progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
National Park Service announces safety measures for GW Parkway

Kyle Cooper | kcooper@wtop.com

April 5, 2021, 4:26 PM

The National Park Service has announced new measures to make the George Washington Memorial Parkway safer for drivers, walkers and cyclists.

The improvements are being made along the southern section of the parkway, between Alexandria and Mount Vernon, Virginia.

The new measures include re-stripping the roadway and increasing visibility by making lane markings more pronounced and removing vegetation.

On the parkway between Tulane Drive and Stratford Lane, the National Park Service will change markings so that there will be three travel lanes — two going northbound, one southbound and one turn lane.

The National Park Service said these interim improvements are based on extensive public input, coordination with stakeholders and expert analysis of crash data and traffic modeling.

Some of the work will get underway this year.

Kyle Cooper

Anchor and reporter Kyle Cooper, has been with WTOP since 1992. Over those 25 years Kyle has worked as a street reporter, editor and anchor. Prior to WTOP Kyle worked at several radio stations in Indiana, and at the Indianapolis Star Newspaper.

