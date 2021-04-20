CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Montgomery Co. approves in-person graduations | Va. school performance update | EU on J&J vaccine | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Job search rule for unemployment benefits returning in June

The Associated Press

April 20, 2021, 10:33 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Jobless workers collecting unemployment benefits will be required to report looking for work beginning in early June.

That’s according to a Tuesday announcement from the Virginia Employment Commission. The work search requirement had been suspended during the pandemic.

The commission announced earlier this month that it would be reinstated, and on Tuesday said it would be effective the week ending June 5.

Claimants must search and report two job searches per week.

The requirement will also apply to people who get Pandemic Unemployment Assistance.

