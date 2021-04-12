CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: All Virginians 16 and up now eligible for shots | More states could see surge like Michigan | DC region's vaccine progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Important deadlines near to vote for Virginia state and local offices

Alejandro Alvarez | aalvarez@wtop.com
Sandy Kozel | skozel@wtop.com

April 12, 2021, 8:33 AM

State and local elections are slated for May and June in Virginia, with critical deadlines looming for those wanting to vote in person or through an absentee ballot.

The Virginia Democratic Party will hold its primary elections on Tuesday, June 8, including races for governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general and several seats in the Virginia House of Delegates.

Virginia Republicans will hold House and local primaries on that Tuesday; the GOP will select its own candidates for statewide offices during a remote voting convention on May 8 with 37 polling locations across the state.

The first day of in-person absentee voting for Virginia’s June 8 primaries is April 24, open through June 5. The deadline to request an absentee ballot is May 28 — all requests must be received by the local registrar by 5 p.m. that Friday.

If you still have to register to vote in the commonwealth, or want to update an existing registration, that deadline is May 17.

Register, apply for an absentee ballot or check your registration status on Virginia’s citizen portal.

Residents of Fairfax County have until 11:59 p.m. Monday to register online for Vienna local elections on May 4 — separate from Virginia’s statewide primaries. They can register in-person at the Fairfax County Office of Elections until 5 p.m.

There are four candidates on the May 4 ballot for three Vienna town council seats up for grabs.

Registered voters can request an absentee ballot by April 23 and it must be returned by May 7. Early in-person voting is available until April 29.

