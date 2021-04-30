CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC to offer walk-up vaccines for teens | How DC chief is incentivizing vaccination | What to know about travel | DC region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Dozens march to support soldier pepper sprayed by police in Va.

The Associated Press

April 30, 2021, 10:28 AM

ETTRICK, Va. (AP) — Dozens of demonstrators marched at Virginia State University on Thursday in support of a graduate who was dressed in his Army uniform when police officers pepper sprayed him during an encounter captured on body camera video.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that several dozen people participated in the march supporting U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Caron Nazario, who is Black and Latino.

Nazario is suing two police officers in the town of Windsor, Virginia, over a traffic stop at a gas station last December. Body camera video captured the officers drawing their guns, pointing them at Nazario and using a slang term to suggest he was facing execution before pepper-spraying him and knocking him to the ground.

