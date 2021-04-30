Dozens march to support soldier pepper sprayed by police in Va.

Several dozen people participated in the march supporting U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Caron Nazario.

ETTRICK, Va. (AP) — Dozens of demonstrators marched at Virginia State University on Thursday in support of a graduate who was dressed in his Army uniform when police officers pepper sprayed him during an encounter captured on body camera video.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that several dozen people participated in the march supporting U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Caron Nazario, who is Black and Latino.

Nazario is suing two police officers in the town of Windsor, Virginia, over a traffic stop at a gas station last December. Body camera video captured the officers drawing their guns, pointing them at Nazario and using a slang term to suggest he was facing execution before pepper-spraying him and knocking him to the ground.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.