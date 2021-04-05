An inmate has died at Virginia’s Chesterfield County Jail

Authorities in Virginia say that an inmate at the Chesterfield County Jail has died.

CHESTERFIELD, Va. — Authorities in Virginia say that an inmate at the Chesterfield County Jail has died.

The Richmond-Times Dispatch reports that Jonathan Curtiss Couch, 45, was placed in the jail early Sunday after being charged with simple assault against a family member.

The county sheriff’s office said he was dead by Sunday afternoon.

The office said that Couch was found unresponsive in his bunk during a routine wellness check.

He was treated by emergency medical personnel but was pronounced dead at 11:44 a.m.

The cause of death has not been reported. But there is a pending examination by the local medical examiner.

