ABC liquor stores in Va. closed on Easter

If you are planning an Easter brunch in Virginia complete with cocktails, you are going to want to visit the local liquor store before Sunday. ABC stores will be closed to observe the Easter holiday.

If you are planning an Easter brunch in Virginia complete with cocktails, you are going to want to visit the local liquor store before Sunday.

All Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority (ABC) stores will be closed Sunday to observe the Easter holiday.

Of course, you can still head to ABC stores the Saturday beforehand to stock up on vodka for screwdrivers or any tequila for a Sunday afternoon margarita.

Stores will have normal hours on Saturday, April 3, from noon to regular closing hours and will reopen after Easter at noon on Monday, April 5.

Shoppers can also visit their local stores online for curbside pick-up or even have the booze delivered in select areas.