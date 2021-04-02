CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Va. vaccine update | Md. colleges could require vaccinations | DC approves more fans for sports venues | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
ABC liquor stores in Va. closed on Easter

Luke Lukert | llukert@wtop.com

April 2, 2021, 12:30 PM

If you are planning an Easter brunch in Virginia complete with cocktails, you are going to want to visit the local liquor store before Sunday.

All Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority (ABC) stores will be closed Sunday to observe the Easter holiday.

Of course, you can still head to ABC stores the Saturday beforehand to stock up on vodka for screwdrivers or any tequila for a Sunday afternoon margarita.

Stores will have normal hours on Saturday, April 3, from noon to regular closing hours and will reopen after Easter at noon on Monday, April 5.

Shoppers can also visit their local stores online for curbside pick-up or even have the booze delivered in select areas.

