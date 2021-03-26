Virginia State Police investigate officer-involved shooting at weigh station

Virginia State Police are piecing together what led up to an officer-involved shooting Thursday morning at a weigh station near in King George County.

Authorities said at around 11 a.m., an SUV pulled off US Route 301 and into the Dahlgren Weigh Station’s parking lot, located at the Virginia-Maryland border.

A female passenger left the vehicle and began running. State police said the driver exited the SUV and began shooting at her. At the same time, two state police officers were inspecting a box truck behind the weigh station.

Both officers saw the interaction and began shooting at the male suspect. He died at the scene, and police recovered his handgun.

The woman involved suffered “serious injuries” and taken to a nearby hospital in Fredericksburg. A truck driver at the scene sustained non-life-threatening injuries during the shooting and was also taken to the hospital.

Both officers were placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation, per state police policy.

The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Richmond Field Office is investigating the shooting.

Below is a map of where the shooting took place.

WTOP’s José Umaña contributed to this report.