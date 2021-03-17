CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Vaccine rollout decides Md. health chief's fate | Latest vaccine numbers | Latest test results in DC region | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Virginia Lottery online players win $400 million in 9 months

The Associated Press

March 17, 2021, 4:36 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Virginia Lottery says players have won more than $400 million since online game offerings were introduced less than nine months ago.

The new way of playing the lottery on smartphones, tablets or computers started on July 1 as a modern alternative for consumers.

Online products include popular games like Mega Millions, Powerball and Cash4Life. More than 163,000 unique players have won prizes playing the Virginia Lottery online, for a total of more than 85 million wins.

The single largest online win was $2 million in the Jan. 13 Powerball drawing.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

