Bill aims to fix unemployment issues laid bare by pandemic

The Associated Press

March 24, 2021, 12:11 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A bill that recently passed the Democrat-controlled General Assembly aims to fix several issues with Virginia’s unemployment system that were laid bare by the pandemic.

The measure would essentially codify an executive directive Gov. Ralph Northam made in December that said if someone is determined initially eligible for benefits, they won’t have those benefits cut off before they have a chance to have their case decided.

Over the past year, many people found themselves inexplicably waiting months for adjudication hearings.

The measure would also provide an estimated $18 million in forgiveness for benefit overpayments that were not the fault of the recipient.

