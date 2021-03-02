CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US boosts vaccine stockpile | COVID relief payments coming | Latest area test results | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Bicycle safety bill wins approval from Virginia lawmakers

The Associated Press

March 2, 2021, 4:19 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Legislation aimed at improving bicycle safety will require Virginia motorists to change lanes when passing bicyclists if the travel lane is not wide enough to pass at least 3 feet to the left.

The bill sponsored by Del. Chris Hurst originally included a provision that would have allowed bicyclists to treat stop signs as yield signs.

That provision was removed after some senators objected.

The legislation that won final approval last week directs the state police to convene a work group to study the issue and make recommendations.

The bill also removed a limitation on riding bicycles side by side. Bicyclists will now be allowed to ride two abreast in a lane.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

