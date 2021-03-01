CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Loudoun Co. official gets COVID-19 shot | DC expands vaccine eligibility | Survey: Students prefer learning remotely | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Virginia News » 1 of the elite…

1 of the elite ‘Governor’s Schools’ sees uptick in diversity

The Associated Press

March 29, 2021, 11:23 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

RICHMOND, Va. — One of Virginia’s “Governor’s Schools” has accepted more Black and Latino students in the wake of a push to increase diversity at the selective institutions.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that the Maggie L. Walker Governor’s School in Richmond accepted more Black and Latino students for the upcoming school year than it has in five years.

One-third of the students from its feeder school divisions are Black, and about 14% are Latino.

The 23 Black and 13 Latino students who’ve been accepted are still under-representative of the school districts. But the school’s director said it’s a step in the right direction.

At total of only 14 Black and Latino students were offered slots last year.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Education News | Local News | Virginia News

This content was republished with permission from CNN.

The future federal workplace – what's next after the pandemic?

Congressmen worry White House is running out of time to restore functionality to MSPB

DISA looks to correct past cloud migration mistakes with move to milCloud

Biden to nominate another Missouri native to lead GSA

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up