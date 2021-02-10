CORONAVIRUS NEWS: J&J’s 1-dose shot approved | U.Md. drops some restrictions | Va. first responders with COVID receive pay protections | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Trust buys Virginia land to honor Black Civil War soldiers

The Associated Press

February 10, 2021, 1:27 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A nonprofit that preserves U.S. battlegrounds has paid $260,000 to purchase land in Virginia where Black soldiers fought in the Civil War.

American Battlefield Trust announced Wednesday that the money will help preserve New Market Heights, which is just outside of Richmond.

The trust assembled the funds through donations and a matching grant from the state.

The battle on Sept. 29, 1864, was key to securing a Union position and eventually helped lead to the Confederate surrender of their capital. That day, 14 soldiers of the U.S. Colored Troops earned the Medal of Honor, more than half the number of Black soldiers who were honored for their valor during the entire war.

