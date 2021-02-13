Panel to study college students’ access to mental healthcare

College students nationwide are reporting increased instances of depression, anxiety, and related symptoms, particularly during the coronavirus pandemic.

A bill in the Maryland Legislature would create a task force to study the barriers this population faces when seeking mental healthcare.

College students are, under normal circumstances, at high risk of developing new and struggling with existing mental illness, according to the American Psychological Association.

Preliminary research out of Texas A&M University shows the myriad emotions students are experiencing 11 months into the pandemic — fears about getting sick; isolation from family and friends; stress about the future — are only making mental health matters worse.

