Richmond schools not optimistic about reopening deadline

RICHMOND, Va. — School leaders in Richmond say they’re not optimistic that they can meet the Virginia governor’s request to open schools to students by March 15.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that officials said at a Tuesday school board meeting that buildings aren’t cleaned or safe enough for COVID-19 prevention. School officials also said that too few teachers and staff have been vaccinated. And they’re concerned about how they’ll continue to use buses to bring food to students and to bring students to school.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has called for students to at least have the option of returning. He cited the pandemic’s steep emotional and academic toll on students and families.

