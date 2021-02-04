Ocean freight company to keep Va. headquarters, create tech incubator in National Landing

The ocean freight company CMA CGM will keep its North American headquarters in Virginia as it expands its operation. It will also invest in a tech incubator in Arlington County.

The ocean freight company CMA CGM will keep its North American headquarters in Virginia as it expands its operation, and will also invest in a tech incubator in Arlington County.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced the company’s decision at a press conference on Wednesday.

“Securing CMA CGM’s expansion sends a powerful message that The Port of Virginia stands among the world’s greatest and our Commonwealth is prepared to keep adapting to the demands of our global economy,” Northam said.

The CMA CGM Group is an international ocean freight operation based out of Marseilles, France. It serves 19 ports in the United States and more than 420 ports worldwide.

It has had a headquarters in Virginia for nearly 20 years and employs around 600 people. An estimated 400 jobs will be added during the company’s expansion in the region.

CMA CGM will invest around $36 million in customer care as well as to finance operations in Hampton Roads and to establish the company’s tech incubator, ZEBOX.

ZEBOX will help startups in the National Landing area develop new transportation, logistical and mobility technology.

“I’m happy to welcome ZEBOX and the addition of new, good paying jobs to Arlington, and to see Northern Virginia’s continued growth as a tech hub and national leader in innovation,” said Democratic Rep. Don Beyer.