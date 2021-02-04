CORONAVIRUS NEWS: COVID-19 vaccine side effects after 2nd dose | COVID appointment scams spike | Latest COVID vaccine numbers | Genetic analysis help in virus fight
Home » Virginia News » Northam calls special session…

Northam calls special session to extend legislature’s work

The Associated Press

February 4, 2021, 4:16 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has announced a move to effectively extend the length of this year’s legislative to its customary 46-day length session after Republican lawmakers sought to cut it short.

Northam signed a proclamation Thursday summoning lawmakers for a special session that would commence Wednesday for the purposes of continuing their work.

Technically, the annual session had been scheduled to end Thursday because Republicans limited the calendar to 30 days.

Without the action from Northam, Democrats could have been limited in what work had they time to finish.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Manchin's opposition threatens to sink Biden budget nominee

For one HHS office, a cyber failure isn’t always bad news

DoD improves oversight over private military housing, but with new costs to taxpayers

Supply remains VA's biggest hurdle in vaccinating broader veteran population

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up