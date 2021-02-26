CORONAVIRUS NEWS: House OKs virus relief | Elrich on Md. loosening restrictions | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Virginia News » Compromise Virginia budget plan…

Compromise Virginia budget plan heads for final vote

The Associated Press

February 26, 2021, 5:28 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Budget negotiators in the Virginia House and Senate have reached a compromise on a spending plan that funds key legislative priorities and pandemic-relief efforts.

It also seeks to boost the state’s reserve fund and gives state workers and state-supported employees a raise.

The details of the compromise plan were publicly posted late Thursday and were discussed by lawmakers Friday. The plan is expected to receive a final vote Saturday.

The legislation would then move to Gov. Ralph Northam, who can seek to make additional changes.

Lawmakers are working with a brighter-than-expected revenue forecast because the state economy has held up relatively well amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

CISA: ‘Identity is everything’ for cyber defense post-SolarWinds

Defense agencies need accountability, reasoning in readiness technology

Task force on supply chain will make recommendations for 2022 NDAA

Congress secures more paid leave for federal employees in newly-passed COVID-19 relief bill

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up