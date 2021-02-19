CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. receives nearly 50k doses of J&J vaccine | Treat post-COVID headaches | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
‘Clean cars’ bill clears major hurdle in Virginia Senate

The Associated Press

February 19, 2021, 5:05 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A bill that aims to reduce carbon pollution in part by getting more zero-emissions vehicles on the road has cleared a key hurdle in the Virginia Senate.

The measure is a top priority this year for environmental advocates. It would require that starting in 2024 a certain percentage of new passenger vehicles sold by manufacturers be electric or hybrid electric.

The bill is advancing along with several related pieces of legislation, including a measure that would spend public money on rebates for electric vehicle purchasers.

The measure now goes back to the House, which must approve changes the Senate made before it can go to Gov. Ralph Northam.

