‘Clean cars’ bill clears major hurdle in Virginia Senate

The measure now goes back to the House, which must approve changes the Senate made before it can go to Gov. Ralph Northam.

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A bill that aims to reduce carbon pollution in part by getting more zero-emissions vehicles on the road has cleared a key hurdle in the Virginia Senate.

The measure is a top priority this year for environmental advocates. It would require that starting in 2024 a certain percentage of new passenger vehicles sold by manufacturers be electric or hybrid electric.

The bill is advancing along with several related pieces of legislation, including a measure that would spend public money on rebates for electric vehicle purchasers.

The measure now goes back to the House, which must approve changes the Senate made before it can go to Gov. Ralph Northam.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.