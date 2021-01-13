Virginia city council appoints city manager, then reverses

The Portsmouth City Council is having some trouble deciding on a new city manager.

The council spent $22,000 to have a recruiting group do a national search, and more than 70 people applied by a November deadline.

The city is waiting on the recruiters’ recommendations but meanwhile voted Tuesday night to appoint a former city council member and failed mayoral candidate who doesn’t meet the qualifications and didn’t even apply.

Newly elected Mayor Shannon Glover said hiring his former opponent Danny Meeks would create “the worst situation for the city of Portsmouth.”

Then the council reversed itself and voted to reopen applications till January 20th.

