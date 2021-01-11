INAUGURATION NEWS: What you need to know | Bridges, roads and transit | FBI vetting Guard | National Mall closed
Va. man gets new hearing 11 years after murder conviction

The Associated Press

January 11, 2021, 9:23 AM

NORFOLK, Va. — A Virginia man who was convicted in the murder-for-hire of a Naval officer in Newport News has gotten a new court hearing.

The Daily Press reported Sunday that the hearing for David A. Runyon will focus on whether his trial lawyers should have better investigated evidence that he was suffering from brain damage.

A Norfolk federal jury convicted Runyon in 2009 of shooting Cory Allen Voss.

Authorities said the killing was orchestrated by Voss’ wife and her boyfriend.

Runyon was sentenced to death.

His current attorneys argue that jurors might have spared his life if they knew about brain damage that was possibly caused by child abuse and a car accident.

Related Categories:

