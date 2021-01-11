INAUGURATION NEWS: What you need to know | Bridges, roads and transit | FBI vetting Guard | National Mall closed
Teen identified as driver shot after chase in Virginia

The Associated Press

January 11, 2021, 7:27 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Authorities have identified the driver who they say was fatally shot during a traffic stop after leading troopers on a chase and displaying a firearm.

Virginia State Police said Sunday in a news release that 18-year-old Xzavier D. Hill, of Charlottesville, was the driver who died.

Officials say the chase started when a trooper spotted Hill speeding on Interstate 64 in Henrico County.

State Police say the trooper attempted to make a stop but Hill refused and sped away.

Two troopers approached Hill when he got stuck in a median after running off the highway.

Authorities say Hill was shot and killed after displaying the gun and refusing verbal commands. A State Police spokeswoman says both troopers fired their weapons.

