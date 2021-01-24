CORONAVIRUS NEWS: National Park Service requiring masks | Fairfax Co. school plans | Virus aid update | Test results in DC, Md., Va.
Officers charged in storming of Capitol face termination

The Associated Press

January 24, 2021, 2:06 PM

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (AP) — A Virginia police officer charged in the storming of the U.S. Capitol in Washington earlier this month says he and a fellow officer who accompanied him are being fired from their jobs.

The Roanoke Times reports that Rocky Mount police sergeant Thomas “T.J.” Robertson received a letter from the city citing “conduct unbecoming an officer” as the reason for his firing. The letter states he will be terminated Tuesday.

Robertson said fellow officer Jacob Fracker is also being terminated. The town manager declined to comment on Robertson’s statements Saturday but said the officers had been suspended without pay Friday.

