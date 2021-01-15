McAuliffe gets Pelosi endorsement for Virginia governor

Pelosi cited McAuliffe's "bold vision and inclusive leadership" as reasons why she was "proud to endorse him."

Democrat Terry McAuliffe, Virginia’s 72nd governor, who left office in 2018, and is running for the seat again in this November’s state election, has received the endorsement of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, his campaign said.

Pelosi’s endorsement sends a signal to other Democrats, with McAuliffe in a contested race for his party’s nomination against four other Democrats, including two women.

McAuliffe responded to Pelosi’s endorsement on Twitter by saying he “could not be more grateful to have her support.”

.@SpeakerPelosi is an American hero and a treasured friend of over 40 years. We’ve all been in awe of her unwavering leadership during this challenging time. I could not be more grateful to have her support. She knows now is the time to go big and be bold. https://t.co/xrXwp5hvX3 — Terry McAuliffe (@TerryMcAuliffe) January 15, 2021

Among the Democrats facing off in the primary are former Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy, Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, state Sen. Jennifer L. McClellan and Del. Lee Carter.

Republicans seeking the office include Del. Kirk Cox and state Sen. Amanda Chase.

McAuiffe announced his run last month. Current Gov. Ralph Northam is not allowed to seek consecutive terms as governor, due to state law.

