Home » Virginia News » McAuliffe gets Pelosi endorsement…

McAuliffe gets Pelosi endorsement for Virginia governor

Matt Small

January 15, 2021, 10:17 AM

Democrat Terry McAuliffe, Virginia’s 72nd governor, who left office in 2018, and is running for the seat again in this November’s state election, has received the endorsement of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, his campaign said.

Pelosi’s endorsement sends a signal to other Democrats, with McAuliffe in a contested race for his party’s nomination against four other Democrats, including two women.

Pelosi cited McAuliffe’s “bold vision and inclusive leadership” as reasons why she was “proud to endorse him.”

McAuliffe responded to Pelosi’s endorsement on Twitter by saying he “could not be more grateful to have her support.”

Among the Democrats facing off in the primary are former Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy, Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, state Sen. Jennifer L. McClellan and Del. Lee Carter.

Republicans seeking the office include Del. Kirk Cox and state Sen. Amanda Chase.

McAuiffe announced his run last month. Current Gov. Ralph Northam is not allowed to seek consecutive terms as governor, due to state law.

WTOP’s Will Vitka contributed to this report.

