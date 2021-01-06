Jaywalking in Virginia soon won’t be a crime, but will still be illegal

As of March 1, jaywalking will be decriminalized in Virginia.

It’s something a lot of people do, even though they shouldn’t — but soon it will be a little less wrong, at least in Virginia.

On March 1, jaywalking will be decriminalized in Virginia, thanks to a bill from Virginia state Del. Patrick Hope, a Democrat from Arlington.

Jaywalking will still be illegal, but it will no longer be a primary offense — meaning a pedestrian can’t be stopped and ticketed if jaywalking is the only thing a person is doing wrong.

Hope’s measure was introduced as part of a police reform bill, in which officers stop a person for a minor violation, as a way to look for more serious crimes.

Safety advocates don’t like the new law, saying it comes at time of increased pedestrian deaths.