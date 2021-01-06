INAUGURATION NEWS: DC mayor threatened, security upped | Metro stations to close, widespread road closures | Inauguration FAQs | Trump's 2nd impeachment
Home » Virginia News » Jaywalking in Virginia soon…

Jaywalking in Virginia soon won’t be a crime, but will still be illegal

Neal Augenstein | @AugensteinWTOP

January 6, 2021, 4:48 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

It’s something a lot of people do, even though they shouldn’t — but soon it will be a little less wrong, at least in Virginia.

On March 1, jaywalking will be decriminalized in Virginia, thanks to a bill from Virginia state Del. Patrick Hope, a Democrat from Arlington.

Jaywalking will still be illegal, but it will no longer be a primary offense — meaning a pedestrian can’t be stopped and ticketed if jaywalking is the only thing a person is doing wrong.

Hope’s measure was introduced as part of a police reform bill, in which officers stop a person for a minor violation, as a way to look for more serious crimes.

Safety advocates don’t like the new law, saying it comes at time of increased pedestrian deaths.

Related News

Recommended

© 2020 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Senators hear that waiver for Austin could be a dangerous precedent

Pentagon moves quickly to redistribute duties of now-abolished chief management officer

USPS to expand fingerprinting services to 4,000 post offices in 2021

New personnel vetting doctrine details core values behind coming security clearance reforms

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up