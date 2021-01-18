Gun advocates in Richmond, pledge peaceful Lobby Day caravan

Thousands of gun rights advocates are due in Richmond Monday afternoon for the annual Lobby Day rally. This year’s event will be different, for several reasons.

Downtown Richmond, Virginia is the site of the annual Lobby Day event in support of gun rights, but the 2021 rally is very different than year’s past, because of COVID-19 and the violent Jan. 6 takeover of the U.S. Capitol.

Since Virginia lawmakers are meeting remotely, rather in the Richmond Capitol, the Virginia Civil Defense League, and its leader Philip Cleve, orchestrated a caravan, which is traveling the streets of Richmond in a gun rights caravan, Monday afternoon.

Most of those involved in the rally are in their vehicles, but before noon, a half dozen advocates, with long guns slung over their shoulders were seen walking along Broad Street in the City Center neighborhood, lined with businesses. Nearby, commuters —including those waiting for city buses — ignored the armed strollers.

A few blocks away, road closures are in place for several blocks surrounding the Capitol Square.

With Ralph Northam, a Democrat, and a Democratic-majority in the Virginia General Assembly, gun-rights advocates have been concerned about new laws that would limit their ability to own guns.

Four caravans from different parts of Virginia, including one originating in Fairfax County, used tracking devices and social media to coordinate their arrival in Richmond. A YouTube channel and podcast includes speakers, encouraging gun owners to advocate with lawmakers for their ability to own firearms.

Signs have been posted by Richmond police regarding a 2020 Richmond ordinance that forbids the carrying of guns in areas where permitted events are held, “or an event that would otherwise require a permit.”

In communications with members, the VCDL said if Richmond police advise them to leave a particular area, and move: “Don’t argue, simply comply. That should be the end of it. Most of Richmond is sign-free.”

Also, Monday, Northam and Attorney General Mark Herring will speak at a virtual rally about Virginia lives lost to gun violence, days after four gun violence prevention groups sent a letter to the General Assembly, calling for an end to Virginia’s open carry law.

