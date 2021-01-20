CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Inova reschedules canceled vaccine appointments | DC improves vaccine booking site | Trying to get vaccinated in Montgomery Co.? | Latest regional test results
Group to pay $10K to Charlottesville car attack survivor

The Associated Press

January 20, 2021, 10:05 AM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — An Ohio-based neo-Nazi group will pay $10,000 to the survivor of a car attack that occurred during the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

The Daily Progress reported Monday that the group is called the Traditionalist Worker Party. William “Bill” Burke’s suit was filed in the Southern District of Ohio U.S. District Court.

Burke was among those injured in 2017 when James Alex Fields Jr. drove his car into a crowd of counter-protestors.

The rally focused on the city’s planned removal of a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee. Burke was a counter-protester. His lawsuit alleges the rally was meant to send a message of white supremacy.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

